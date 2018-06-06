SNP chief Ian Blackford to cheer Peru over England in World Cup

The SNP’s leader at Westminster will console himself over Scotland’s absence from yet another major football tournament by backing another team travelling to the World Cup - from halfway around the world.

Ian Blackford revealed he would be cheering for Peru when the tournament kicks off next week. But rather than it being ‘anyone but England’, the MP said he was so impressed with the Peruvian fans on a recent trip to support the Scotland team in a friendly that he has taken the South American underdogs to heart.

“It was great to see a country that hasn’t qualified for 36 years where there was such a fantastic spirit, and a very, very friendly welcome for Scotland fans,” he said. “If England win I would send them hearty congratulations and I hope everyone participating - the team and their fans - enjoys the experience.”