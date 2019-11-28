SNP calls for suspension of Labour candidate in Dundee West

The SNP has called for Labour's candidate in Dundee West to be suspended after a leading anti-racism charity said he had "serious questions to answer".

Angela Crawley, the Nationalists' equalities spokeswoman, echoed calls by Hope Over Hate who said Jim Malone should explain his links to several individuals who have previously been at the heart of claims relating to anti-Semitism and racism.

Mr Malone was criticised in October after he proposed a motion at his local party branch calling for the “immediate” return of Chris Williamson to the party. The former MP for Derby North was suspended by Labour earlier this year over remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

An investigation by The Courier also found Mr Malone had repeatedly campaigning with Communist Party Dundee leader Raymond Mennie, a former councillor who was jailed on corruption charges, while standing as a council candidate in May.

Gnasher Jew, a group of Jewish journalists known for “exposing left-wing anti-Semitism”, has uncovered a social media postmade by Mr Mennie last year which describes “hysterical Israelites” and “gentile” Labour MPs, in reference to a row over a mural featuring anti-Semitic tropes.

Hope Not Hate told the paper: “Based on the evidence, it’s clear Jim Malone has serious questions to answer about the disreputable people he has involved in his campaign, and the Labour Party should take swift and decisive action by suspending him pending a full investigation.

“Anyone who tolerates hate in this way has no place in our politics.”

Ms Crawley said: "Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly failed to take action against Labour's candidate for Dundee West - despite his involvement in multiple anti-Semitism and racism rows within the party over a period of many months.

"With leading anti-racism group Hope Not Hate speaking out - this issue can no longer be swept under the carpet. If Jeremy Corbyn really is serious about rooting out anti-Semitism and racism in the Labour Party he must show leadership.

"The claims that have been made are deplorable - and Mr Malone should be suspended from the party while these issues are investigated fully. There can be no place for anti-Semitism or racism in Scotland."

The Scotsman has approached Mr Malone for comment.