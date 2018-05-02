SNP call on Brexit Bill halt until devolved governments’ agreement

The SNP has called on the Government to pause the passage of the Brexit Bill through Parliament until there is agreement with the devolved assemblies.

The devolved administrations in both Scotland and Wales had been refusing to grant consent to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, branding it a “power grab” which threatens devolution.

While the Welsh Government dropped its objections after the UK Government made changes to the legislation, SNP ministers at Holyrood have not changed their stance.

SNP chief whip Patrick Grady, speaking during Welsh questions in the Commons, said: “The Conservatives are isolated in the Scottish Parliament, there’s a cross-party consensus that the EU (Withdrawal) Bill is not fit for purpose.

“Will he therefore ensure that the House of Lords is not asked to consider the EU (Withdrawal) Bill on third reading until all the devolved assemblies have had a chance to give it a legislative consent motion?”

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: “So long as we focus on outcomes, and so long as the Scottish Government focus on outcomes and delivering for those Scottish businesses, then I’m confident that we can get to an agreement.

“I really hope the Scottish Government will see the merits of the certainty and security that we can offer Scottish industry and Scottish business with this agreement.”