SNP call for four-nations summit on Afghanistan refugee resettlement

The push comes as the Scottish Greens called for the Scottish Government to use its Humanitarian Emergency Fund to help fleeing Afghans who are leaving the country as the Taliban continues to advance.

Soldiers from the militia group entered Kabul on Sunday, with the Afghani president Ashraf Ghani having fled the country, reportedly to Uzbekistan.

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul. Picture: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Labelling the ongoing collapse of the regime into the hands of the Taliban as “one of the biggest foreign policy failures” of modern times, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford attacked the Conservatives.

Calling on the UK Government to work with the devolved nations to open safe routes for resettlement of those escaping the country, Mr Blackford said the country should take in more refugees as the crisis escalates.

He said: “The appalling situation in Afghanistan is one of the biggest foreign policy failures in modern times – and the UK Government bears its share of responsibility.

"Scotland stands ready to play its full part in resettling refugees and tackling the humanitarian crisis. It is vital that the UK Government works with the devolved governments and shows leadership, including by opening our doors and providing safe routes for resettlement.

UK military personnel prior to boarding an RAF Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with the operation to rescue British nationals in Afghanistan, pictured on Sunday

"Canada has already committed to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters. There is no question that the UK must also commit to leadership on this scale.

"The Tory government's cuts to international aid must be reversed and the UK must play a leading role in funding and supporting humanitarian efforts to save lives, promote peace and protect human rights, especially those of women and girls, with a specific fund dedicated to the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis.

"The immediate priority must be to do everything we can to protect lives, but in time there must also be a chance to review how the UK's involvement in Afghanistan went so badly wrong. The UK Government must commit to a future judge-led inquiry into the war in Afghanistan to ensure full scrutiny, accountability and lessons learned."

The comments came as the Scottish Greens called for funds to be committed to help those fleeing the war-torn country.

In 2016 the Humanitarian Emergency Fund was established to help reduce the threat to life and as recently as February made £340,000 available to support vulnerable people affected by the conflict in the Tigray region in Ethiopia.

In October last year, £100,000 was given the Save the Children from the fund to help those affected by severe flooding in Niger, and £300,000 was made available in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut in September last year.

Writing to Angus Roberston, the external affairs secretary, Maggie Chapman and Ross Greer said the SNP Government should do “all it can”.

Ms Chapman said: “The pictures and stories coming out of Afghanistan are heart-breaking. We must open our hearts and our doors to those who need safety, and the Scottish Greens endorse the First Minister’s call for the UK Government should accept more refugees.

“It’s clear the Scottish Government must do all it can to help these people who are fleeing for their lives.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned about the risks posed to civilian lives.

“We urgently call on the UK Government and international community to consider urgently how civilians, especially women, girls and those seeking refuge, can be protected. We are in discussions with our humanitarian partners about what more can be done to support those in need.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

