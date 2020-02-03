SNP bid to protect NHS from US deal

New legislation which would protect the NHS from the prospect of being on the table in a future post-Brexit trade deal with the US will be introduced this week by the SNP at Westminster.

A Private Member’s Bill will be lodged in the House of Commons by Nationalist MP Peter Grant which will specifically prevent the NHS in any part of the UK from being used as a bargaining chip in any future trade deal.

It comes after the former UK ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, warned last week that the US would demand that the NHS pays higher process for drugs in a future trade deal with the US.

It prompted fears that it could endanger the foundations of the NHS as free at the point of need, and threaten to push up drug prices.

The NHS Protection Act, being proposed by Mr Grant, would enshrine in law that our NHS must be protected as publicly owned, publicly operated, and its services publicly commissioned.

“The NHS in Scotland – and all parts of the UK – is precious to those who use it and it is our duty, as elected representatives, to do everything we can to ensure it is protected. It is not for sale at any price,” Mr Grant said.

“While health policy is devolved to Scotland, we cannot currently stop Westminster signing away our NHS in a damaging trade deal, or entering agreements with other nations that would dramatically push up drug prices or risk our public services. That is why I am bringing forward a bill that will protect each of the National Health Services across the whole of the UK.”

During the general election campaign, Boris Johnson was forced to deny claims that sales to the NHS would be part of any trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The NHS is not, and never will be, for sale to the private sector, whether overseas or domestic.

“The government is committed to the guiding principles of the NHS – that it is universal and free at the point of need.

“The sustainability of the NHS is an absolute priority for the government.”