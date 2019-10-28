SNP accused of 'desperation' after offering actors £600 to say they back independence

The SNP has been accused of desperation by pro-union campaigners after it was reported that they were offering actors £600 to appear in a TV broadcast saying they backed independence.

It was reported in the Scottish Sun that casting agencies have posted adverts looking for actors who voted No in 2014 but who now back independence to appear in a Party Political Broadcast on behalf of the party.

The SNP were accused of desperation over the move.

The paper said it had seen two adverts from recruiting agents used by those looking for acting roles.

One of them said actors were needed for a TV commercial for the SNP, noting that potential participants 'must have changed their mind since the last referendum and support independence'.

A further 'requirement' was made for participants to be men between 55 and 70.

READ MORE: Anger as Tory MSP accuses Nicola Sturgeon of being anti-English

Pamela Nash said the move was 'desperate'. Picture: Getty

Scottish Tory chief whip Maurice Golden told the paper: “Clearly the SNP has resorted to this because it can’t find anyone who thinks this way.”

In a statement, Pamela Nash of anti-independence group Scotland in Union said: "This shows just how desperate the campaign to leave the UK has become.

"The Nationalists have resorted to paying actors £600 a day to spread their propaganda.

READ MORE: MP: SNP election plan leaves independence 'nowhere'

"The reality is that the campaign to leave the UK is losing supporters four times faster than it is gaining them, as the reality of breaking up Britain becomes clearer.

"Rather than paying people in a new currency, erecting a hard border with England, and cutting services for the most vulnerable, the best future for Scotland is growing our economy and preserving our social and cultural ties as part of the UK."

The SNP has been approached for comment.