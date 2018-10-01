SNP accuse Tories of new devolution attack over plan for EU funds

Proposals to transfer control of hundreds of millions of pounds of development money from the Scottish Parliament to Westminster risk “undermining devolution”, the SNP has said.

A new Shared Prosperity Fund to replace EU development grants after Brexit is set to see cash currently managed by devolved administrations handed out by the UK government instead. Whitehall sources said it would “put a Union flag” on projects backed with public money.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford claimed that the plans, revealed by Scotland on Sunday, showed the Conservatives were “ignoring the needs of the Scottish people”.

“The Tories campaigned against the establishment of the Scottish Parliament and now they are reverting to type, despite Scotland’s overwhelming support for Holyrood,” Mr Blackford said.

The proposals won the backing of the Conservative policy chief at Holyrood, Donald Cameron, MSP.

“That’s a decision for the UK government,” Mr Cameron said. “Scotland has two parliaments, the UK Parliament and the Scottish Parliament.

“We’ve been happy for EU Structural Funds to be badged in that way, and I think actually it will strengthen the Union to do that kind of thing.”