Snow fears see Scottish Tory conference cancelled

Ruth Davidson has announced that the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to the weather.

The annual conference – at which Prime Minister Theresa May was due to speak – was originally due to get under way yesterday evening with a number of fringe events, but was put back to today lunchtime over safety fears.

On Wednesday, Ms Davidson posted an update on Twitter informing delegates of the rescheduling after discussions with Police Scotland and other authorities.

On Thursday, the cancellation was announced after an amber weather warning for snow in place across much of the country was extended from 6pm on Thursday until 10am today.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Davidson thanked Police Scotland and the Scottish Government for their assistance.

Ms Davidson said: “Delegates safety comes first, so reluctantly @ScotTories conference is now cancelled due to Amber warning being extended into tomorrow.

“My thanks to Police Scotland, the SG Resilience Unit and Scot Gov ministers who have kept us informed of changing weather and travel situation.”