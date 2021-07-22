Sir Keir Starmer did not use 'get-out clause' like Boris Johnson on Covid self-isolation, says shadow chancellor

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should be more focused on keeping public services running and shelves stocked in the midst of the so called “pingdemic”, which has seen more than 600,000 people in England and Wales forced to quarantine in the past week.

The pair were heavily criticised on Sunday after it emerged they planned to avoid isolating after being a close contact of health secretary Sajid Javid – who tested positive for the virus – by being part of a daily testing pilot scheme.

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (centre) during at visit to Hart Biologicals today

A public backlash forced a retreat, meaning both the Prime Minister and Chancellor were self-isolating on “freedom day” when most legal restrictions were removed in England.

Labour leader Sir Keir was also forced to self-isolate on Wednesday after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Ms Reeves said: “Keir Starmer is self-isolating and unlike the Prime Minister, he self-isolated as soon as he was told he had to.

“He did not try to find a get-out clause like the Prime Minister did.

“I wish our Prime Minister and our Chancellor were more focused on ensuring our essential public services and our supermarkets can keep going rather than trying to help themselves get to PMQs in the Houses of Parliament.”

Ms Reeves also said there was a “real problem” of rising Covid cases across the UK, leading to an increase in the number of people self-isolating.

“It risks supermarket shelves not being properly stacked,” she warned.

“The government need to do more to work with business to ensure essential public services and businesses that are essential for all of us can keep going.

“At the moment the government seem to be more concerned about getting themselves out of the Test and Trace system than they are about ensuring that essential public services and essential businesses can keep going.”