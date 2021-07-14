Sir Keir Starmer claims Tories on 'wrong side of culture war' over football racism

The Labour confronted the Prime Minister in a heated PMQs today over and claimed he was giving racism the "green light".

Speaking in the aftermath of several England players being racially abused, Sir Keir demanded answers as to why Mr Johnson’s lack of support for taking a knee.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We could all see what’s happened here – the Government has been trying to stoke a culture war and they’ve realised they’re on the wrong side, and now they’re hoping nobody has noticed.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being on the "wrong side" of the culture war

“Why else would a Conservative MP boast that he’s not watching his own team?

"Why else would another Conservative MP say that Marcus Rashford spends too much time playing politics when he’s actually trying to feed children that the Government won’t?

"And why will the Prime Minister refuse time and time again – even now – to condemn those who boo our players for standing up against racism?”

Mr Johnson insisted the whole House was “united” in admiration for the England team, and that the UK Government was taking practical steps to ban racists from football.

He said: “We stick up for them and what we’re doing is taking practical steps to fight racism – changing the football banning regime, fining the online companies, and we will use more legislation if we have to – just as we used the threat of legislation to stop the European Super League.

“I don’t want to engage in a political culture war of any kind, I want to get on with delivering for the people of this country.”

Sir Keir then challenged Mr Johnson over his own comments, and claimed the problem was rife throughout the Conservative party.

He continued: “On 7 June the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said this: ‘On taking the knee specifically, the Prime Minister is more focused on actions rather than gestures’.

" On 14 June the Home Secretary said, ‘I just don’t support people participating in that type of gesture politics’.

“So there’s no point pretending that these things weren’t said.

“The England footballer Tyrone Mings… he said this labelling anti-racism messages as gesture politics served to stoke the fire of racism and hatred – Prime Minister they’re powerful words from someone who has himself been subjected to racist abuse. He’s right, isn’t he?

“Football’s a game, racism isn’t, Prime Minister. That’s why many of us have been involved in the charity Show Racism the Red Card for years. But far from giving racism the red card, the Prime Minister gave it the green light.

“And I’ll tell you the worst kind of gesture politics – putting on an England shirt over a shirt and tie whilst not condemning those booing is the worst kind of gesture.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I want to reiterate my support, our support, our total support for our fantastic team and I support them in the way that they show solidarity with their friends who face racism.

“The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice all her career of a kind that he can never imagine, and she has taken practical steps to get black and minority officers into the police in record numbers.”