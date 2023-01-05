Sir Keir Starmer accuses Tories of 'sticking plaster politics' and vows to 'deliver on Britain's call for change'

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of “sticking plaster politics” and derided his five-point plan as “weak” with “low ambition”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of lacking ambition and ideas.

The Labour leader claimed the Conservatives had no vision for how to change Britain, instead offering more of the same “promises and platitudes”.

Speaking in Stratford, only a short distance from where Mr Sunak delivered his own vision for the country on Wednesday, hit out at the Prime Minister for being in denial about the problems facing the country.He said: “More promises, more platitudes. No ambition to take us forward. No sense of what the country needs. Thirteen years of nothing but sticking plaster politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought his promises were weak and low ambition. Inflation is the biggest example of that. So you get inflation down to a rate lower than is already predicted, it is not a big promise to the British public.

“The idea that after 13 years of failure you can come along in the 13th year and say ‘I have got five new promises please give us one more chance’, I just feel is so far removed from reality.”The Labour leader, whose party would abolish and replace the House of Lords if it wins the next election and replace it with a regionally elected chamber, said that the country needs a new approach to politics and the economy.

Sir Keir said: “This year, let’s imagine instead, what we can achieve if we match the ambition of the British people.

“That’s why I say Britain needs a completely new way of governing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t overstate how much a short-term mindset dominates Westminster, and, from there, how it infects all the institutions which try, and fail, to run Britain from the centre.

“The long-term cure, that always eludes us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the NHS, the Labour leader said that crises affecting the country have each been “an iceberg on the horizon”.

The new approach to governing, Sir Keir said, will be driven by “national missions”, which the party will set out in the coming weeks.

His own party, he said, had changed too under his leadership.

To applause, he said: “People know we care, they always know the Labour party cares and they can now see a party that is both competent and compassionate.”

Despite this, the Labour leader insisted spending limits would be needed under his party, because they would inherit a “damaged economy and country” if elected.

Taking a question on his pledge not to borrow heavily, the party leader said: “That commitment in relation to the chequebook is because we know we are going to inherit a badly damaged economy and badly damaged country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore we have to be absolutely clear that we can’t just spend our way out of that mess.

“Obviously we will set out our case as we go into the election and we have already set out our fiscal rules in terms of spending, only borrowing to invest, and getting debt down as a percentage of our economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “After 13 years of failure on every level, we know we are going to inherit a very badly damaged economy, and that’s what drives me to say we won’t be getting out that big government chequebook.

“Everything we say we will do will be fully costed and set out, as it already has been, and we’ll do that going into the election.”

Introducing her party leader on Thursday, the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves asked the audience: “Are you and your family better off than you were 13 years ago?

“Does anything in Britain work today better than it did 13 years ago?”