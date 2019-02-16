Silent protest as Orange Walk passes Glasgow church of attacked priest

A silent ‘no anti-Catholic marches’ protest was held today outside of St Alphonsus in Calton as an Orange Walk passed by.

The church was where Canon Tom White was spat at by Bradley Wallace during an Orange march last year.

Posting on Twitter last night, anti-catholic bigotry campaign group Call It Out posted details of the protest, which they wanted to be silent and peaceful.

In July last year Canon Tom White had been speaking to parishioners outside St Alphonsus Church in Glasgow when he was spat on twice before being lunged at by a man with a baton.

The Archdiocese of Glasgow said that both Canon White and his parishioners had been “subjected to vile abuse” and Police Scotland investigated the incident as a hate crime.

Bradley Wallace, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court today to assaulting Father White on July 7 2018.

The Orange Order parade was scheduled for Glasgow's East End and was the first to go past St Alphonsus Church since Canon Tom White was spat on last July. Picture: John Devlin

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told him “I want you to be under no illusion at all, spitting is disgusting and cowardly and this was done in the context of a sectarian atmosphere which is an embarrassment to the West of Scotland.

“You should be under no illusion all options are open to the court.”

Since the attack took place last July, several marches set to pass the church have been ordered to be re-routed on police advice about potential protests.

