Shona Robison under fire over NHS Tayside

Health Secretary Shona Robison defied calls for her resignation as opposition MSPs attacked her handling of revelations that charity cash was used by NHS Tayside to pay for routine services.

Ms Robison was also urged to review the “skills” of NHS Tayside board members as pressure mounted on her over her local health board’s finances.

Opposition MSPs said the public had “lost confidence” in the Health Secretary and the MSP for Dundee City East as she came to Holyrood to make a statement on the controversy.

Ms Robison’s response to the disclosure that NHS Tayside spent more than £2 million of its endowment fund on an IT system came under fire in the Scottish Parliament chamber.

Labour’s Jenny Marra said she was “concerned” about governance on the NHS Tayside board.

“In 2014 board members agreed to suspend the constitution to transfer charitable funds to core expenditure, breaking the trust of local people who give so generously,” Ms Marra said. “We now need a full review of every board member at NHS Tayside to ensure they have the requisite skills to prevent a breach like this every happening again.

“Will the cabinet secretary outline a full appraisal and skills review of every board member at NHS Tayside?”

Ms Robison said matters of corporate governance were for NHS Tayside’s new chair John Brown and new chief executive Malcolm Wright.

Earlier Labour’s health spokesman Anas Sarwar mounted a fierce attack on the Health Secretary saying the controversy was her “mismanagement” and her “failure”.

In her statement, Ms Robison said the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator (OSCR) had launched an inquiry into allegations of “possible misconduct” concerning NHS Tayside’s endowment fund.

Ms Robison has also overseen a change of management of the beleaguered health board. In her statement, she said it so far had received £45.3 million in Scottish Government loans.

But Mr Sarwar said: “I note that she said in her statement that NHS Tayside needs new leadership and the priority must be to steady the ship, provide clarity and take the public and NHS staff with them. The leadership of our NHS, Cabinet Secretary is you. You have let down NHS staff, you have failed too many patients. You have breached the trust of the public and this has happened on your watch in your local health board. This is your mismanagement and your failure. The sad reality is that the public have lost confidence in this Cabinet Secretary and this Cabinet Secretary has lost control of her brief. Therefore will the Cabinet Secretary do the decent thing and at the very least withdraw herself from this investigation. If not withdraw herself from this portfolio altogether.”

Ms Robison responded by saying OSCR was leading the investigation. She added: “If Anas Sarwar is suggesting that OSCR is somehow not independent and not capable of leading the investigation I think that is very unfortunate indeed. OSCR as the charity regulator are the best people to look at whether these endowment funds have been used appropriately or not.”

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY