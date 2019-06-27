‘Shocking’ call to close hospital sparks fears

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to rethink a “shocking” decision to close the Monklands Hospital and move it to a new site.

Labour MSP Elaine Smith raised fears the move would see hospital services removed from “the heart of the community” in the Airdrie and Coatbridge areas it serves.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said it was a “betrayal” of the local community. The SNP won power in 2007 on a ticket to save accident-and-emergency services from planned closure. Ms Sturgeon yesterday insisted relocation was the best option. Ms Smith spoke out after health secretary Jeane Freeman backed the recommendations of an independent review that called on NHS Lanarkshire to re-run the process for deciding where the new hospital should be located.