SFA urged to interview minority candidate for top job

The SFA is being called on to adopt the "Rooney rule" and interview at least one black or minority candidate when selecting its new boss.

The FA in England have already adopted the practice and Green MSP Ross Greer says the SFA should follow suit as its searches for a successor to Gordon Strachan as national team boss.

Mr Greer today that there have been few black managers in Scottish football and claimed such a move would be a "boost for diversity" , as he raised the issue at Holyrood.

Read more: Michael O’Neill rejects Scotland job - who is next in line?

"As English football adopts the "Rooney Rule", it's time for the Scottish game to look at it too," Mr Greer said.

"It does not require clubs or the national association to hire BAME coaches, nor to consider unqualified candidates. The rule just ensures that panels considering appointments consider strong BAME candidates, which has worked well for the NFL since 2002. The result for Scottish football, as it has been elsewhere would be both a boost for diversity and a greater chance that the best candidate for the job is appointed in the end."

Read more: MPs ‘missed a chance’ in racism report



The rule originated in the American NFL in 2002 and played a major role in the proportion of black & Hispanic managers increasing from 6% to 20%.

It was adopted by both the English FA earlier this month. Mr Greer said today that black footballers have been involved in the Scottish game dating back to the 1890s.

He added: "Over the decades, despite well-documented problems with racism, more and more black, Asian and minority ethnic players have played for Scottish teams, but only a very few black Asian or ethnic minority managers have worked in Scotland.