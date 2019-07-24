Senior SNP figures acting like ‘golf club bores’ over IndyRef2

Senior SNP figures using the election of Boris Johnson to push for IndyRef2 are behaving like “golf club bores”, the Scottish Conservatives claimed today.

Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday that she may “accelerate” plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence as she expressed “profound concern” Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Veteran Nationalist MP Angus MacNeil went further today by claiming Mr Johnson’s appointment could lead to the break-up of Britain without a further plebiscite taking place.

The MP stated: “Scotland has a mandate for a referendum on independence and Westminster must respect this. If it doesn’t then we must ensure that the Scottish Government, on behalf of the people, has another club in its bag to influence negotiations over a Section 30 order.

“Namely we need the prospect of a direct mandate for independence from a majority of MPs from a Westminster Election (or MSPs from a Scottish Election) to positively progress Scotland to the prosperity of our Nordic and Irish neighbours and away from the damaging policies of Westminster.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said people in Scotland were growing tired of the SNP’s predictable calls for independence, which seemingly follow every governmental and electoral development across the UK.

She added: “Senior figures in the SNP are now resembling golf club bores with their relentless and predictable calls for another independence referendum.

“They’re droning on repeatedly to anyone within earshot about the break-up of Britain, when most voters want Scotland to move on from constitutional mayhem.

“Nicola Sturgeon should be using the arrival of a new Prime Minister as a way of helping Scotland thrive within the UK.

“Instead, she’s being her opportunistic self and banging the drum for another unwanted and divisive referendum.

“That would only set Scotland back even further, and spoil any chance we have of boosting jobs, prosperity and public services for the future.”