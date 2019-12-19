'Senior Labour advisers should pay price of party's failure, not junior workers': Emily Thornberry

Senior Labour advisers should pay the price for the party's disastrous election showing rather than junior workers, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Responding to reports that Labour workers were angry they faced losing their jobs while staff close to leader Jeremy Corbyn would remain in place, leadership challenger Emily Thornberry called for a different approach.

Labour challenger Emily Thornberry

Asked if she was surprised that people like Mr Corbyn's communications director Seumas Milne were still in place, Ms Thornberry told ITV's Peston: "I think it is really sad to see the way in which the staff at the head office and in the leader's office are being told that many of them may be being made redundant, but as far as I understand it, the senior people within those teams are not under such a threat.

READ MORE: Queen’s Speech rules out new Scottish independence referendum

"It does seem to me that if decisions have been made, wrongly, it should be those people who pay the price and not those who were working night and day in junior positions."

Ms Thornberry is the first MP to officially declare as a candidate to replace Mr Corbyn as leader of Labour.

Her comments come after reports that party staff expressed concern they could lose their posts while senior figures remained on the payroll.

A Labour spokesman said: "We don't comment on staffing matters."

In an apparent response to Ms Thornberry's claims that she had argued against Labour supporting Boris Johnson's push for a December election which would be fought on the Brexit issue, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said many others had wanted delay.

He tweeted: "For historical accuracy, many of us wanted to delay election until after the Brexit legislation had been won or lost.

READ MORE: Labour must listen to what one voter told me on the doorstep – Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray

"This would have meant in the New Year, but was impossible once SNP & Lib Dems decided to vote for one & gave Johnson the votes he needed."

Meanwhile, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy insisted she was "seriously thinking" of running to be Labour leader.

She told the Daily Mirror that Labour was facing its "last chance to save the party".