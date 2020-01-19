Senior independence activists call for new 'Yes' movement

Senior independence activists are calling for a new Yes Scotland organisation to be built as part of the campaign for a second referendum.

SNP MP Kenny MacAskill, former Yes Scotland chairman Dennis Canavan and former senior SNP adviser Kevin Pringle have supported the creation of a refreshed campaign group.

Mr Pringle said in his column for The Sunday Times that the move would "take some of the strain and daily focus away from the Scottish Government."

Mr MacAskill said it was a "very wise" idea and added: "The 'yes' movement is a grass-roots campaign significantly broader than the SNP and that has to be reflected in the leadership of the push for independence.

READ MORE: Scottish independence supporters need to 'stop marching and start thinking', says SNP veteran

"A new Yes Scotland would help build the case for independence, lay the organisational groundwork for a campaign but would not be there to defend the record in government of the SNP."

The calls come after Boris Johnson last week formally rejected a call from Nicola Sturgeon for a second independence referendum.

Ian Blackford, SNP leader at Westminster, said he recognised the importance of building wider, more inclusive Yes Scotland movement.

READ MORE: Gordon Brown calls for fundamental changes to the UK to stop Scottish independence

He told The Sunday Times: "We are engaged in a process in continuing to build support for independence and will have to put in place a mechanism to engage in full scale engagement with civic Scotland in all its forms."

Jim Sillars, former SNP deputy leader, in his column for The Sunday Times, said both the SNP and the Yes movement needed to adopt a 'sense of realism" and focus on research, policy formation, education and organisation rather than rhetoric to take support for independence over the 60 per cent mark.