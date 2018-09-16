Senior detective assigned to lead Alex Salmond harassment probe

One of Scotland’s most senior detectives has been assigned to spearhead the inquiry into claims of sexual harassment made against Alex Salmond.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lesley Boal has been put in place to lead the probe with unprecedented resources at her disposal, according to the Sunday Mail.

As the Head of Public Protection for Scotland, Boal is a highly regarded figure in Police Scotland.

It is understood that Lord Advocate James Wolffe - the chief of Scotland’s prosecution service - has also stepped away from the investigation over fears his involvement as a member of the Scottish Government would compromise him.

Alex Salmond said yesterday that he was ‘happy’ to talk to police officers investigating the harassment claims made against him.

The former First Minister faces allegations of sexual harassment by two women.

In a statement, Mr Salmond’s legal firm Levy & McRae said: “Mr Salmond’s focus is on the petition for judicial review against the Scottish Government, which is now on-going at the Court of Session.

“We have had no contact from Police Scotland.

“However we have written to the Chief Constable making it clear that if they require in the future to speak to Mr Salmond on any matter our client will be happy to meet with his officer.”

It was announced earlier this week that Police Scotland had upgrade its investigation into a full-blown inquiry into the allegations against Mr Salmond.