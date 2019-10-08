Senior British ex-pats 'increasingly frightened' of no-deal Brexit, Tory MP warns

Elderly British ex-pats living in the EU are "increasingly frightened" about a no-deal Brexit, a senior Tory MP has warned.

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale has questioned what provisions the Government will make if the UK leaves the EU without a deal for any pension uprating, healthcare or benefits of ex-pat UK citizens living in EU countries.

A no-deal Brexit could cause chaos for thousands of British ex-pats. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Sir Roger said he had previously sought clarification from the Prime Minister, adding: "My letter seeking a clarification of the broad brush answer awaits a response."

He added: "I have had the opportunity to read the no-deal readiness report. There is not one word in it that offers long-term comfort to the thousands of now increasingly frightened and elderly UK citizens living within the rest of the European Union.

"This is not a matter for reciprocal arrangements, it is within the clear gift of the United Kingdom Government to look after our own people.

"Will my right honourable friend give a clear undertaking that that will be done?"

Responding to questions after delivering a statement on the Government's readiness for Brexit, Michael Gove, the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning, said the policy area remains "under review".

Mr Gove said in the event of a no-deal Brexit the Government was prepared to up-rate the state pension for UK citizens living abroad "for a further three years" beyond the original guarantee until the end of March 2023.

