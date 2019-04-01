Semi-naked protesters disrupt Commons debate on Brexit

Have your say

Climate change protesters in their underwear have attempted to disrupt the Commons debate on Brexit.

More than 10 people in the public gallery with messages written on their bodies stood up, including some pressed against the glass which separates the gallery from the chamber.

The protest took place as MPs considered the second stage of the Brexit alternatives. Picture: PA

Speaker John Bercow maintained that the debate would proceed despite the protest.

The dozen or so semi-naked protesters stood in a line with their backsides pressed against the security glass of the public gallery. Most were only wearing knickers or underpants.

On their bodies were written the words “Climate justice act now” and “eco collapse”.

Mr Bercow said: “I ask colleagues to show some respect for the member who has the floor. The Honourable Gentleman has had his motion selected. He’s entitled to be heard.”

It is believed they are part of the Extinction Rebellion protest movement, as several had the group’s logo painted onto their bodies.

Savannah, an English literature student from Ladbroke Grove, was one of the naked protesters.

She said: “A bunch of people glued themselves to the window in the public gallery.

“Everyone stripped and two people were elephants and had climate crisis written on them.

“We were pointing at them as the elephants in the room of the Brexit debate.”

Extinction Rebellion protesters, at least two of whom were dressed in elephant masks and grey body paint, were hauled out of the House of Commons public gallery by police.

The protesters had Extinction Rebellion logos painted on their bodies, while some wore masks and body paint.

Police arrived and began carrying protesters out of the chamber after they appeared to refuse to leave voluntarily.

Anti-abortion supporters accosted Savannah as she stood naked and wrapped only in a coat outside the Chamber.

They said they were upset about the protesting disrupting an important discussion on abortion.

Savannah defended the protest, which she said was “the most important issue facing the world right now”.