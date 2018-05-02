‘See you in court’: SNP warn UK Government over Brexit Bill

The SNP’s Westminster leader has warned Theresa May that the Scottish Government will ‘see you in court’ after admitting he no longer believes a deal can be struck in the ongoing row over post-Brexit devolution.

Ian Blackford claimed the UK Government is “demonstrably unwinding elements of the Scotland Act” with flagship Brexit legislation that will ‘freeze’ control two dozen devolved areas of responsibility at Westminster for up to seven years after the UK leaves the EU.

On Wednesday afternoon, peers in the House of Lords will debate amendments to Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill, which deals with powers in devolved areas returning from Brussels after Brexit. A series of amendments that would require the UK Government to seek the Scottish Parliament’s consent before ‘freezing’ any devolved powers at Westminster will be debated, but are not expected to be pushed to a vote.

The Scottish Government’s Brexit minister Michael Russell is due in London for talks on Wednesday evening. He suggested a deal was still possible if the UK Government accepted the amendments proposed by Lords Hope of Craighead and Mackay of Clashfern, but none are thought to be acceptable on Whitehall.

The SNP has called on the Government to pause the passage of the Brexit Bill through Parliament until there is agreement with the devolved assemblies.

Rival legislation in the Scottish Parliament, which asserts Holyrood’s authority over the contested powers, has been challenged by the UK Government and will be ruled on by the Supreme Court.

“If there is a failure to reach agreement over the coming days, which I suspect is now where we are, then we are going to be in the situation where this is going to be determined by the Supreme Court,” Mr Blackford said. “That in itself puts us in uncharted territory since the reestablishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1998.

“This is about protecting the devolution settlement, and I’m staggered that the UK Government and the Conservatives don’t get that. Many people fought long and hard to establish the Scottish Parliament… anything that unpicks the devolution settlement should deeply worry us all.”

Asked if the dispute would feature in debate in the event of a second referendum on Scottish independence, Mr Blackford said: “These are questions that we will come back to.”

The SNP MP added: “I think there has to be a situation where there is a recognition of the sovereignty of the devolved parliaments as well as the sovereignty of Westminster. This is an issue that will have to be resolved - and I’m not just talking about what happens with the Supreme Court in this particular case. I do think it does raise much more fundamental questions.”

Ahead of his meeting with Mr Russell, UK Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said the EU Withdrawal Bill had already been “changed significantly” to address devolved concerns, and called for talks to focus on how the 24 contested powers would be managed, not where they would lie.

Mr Lidington said: “Regardless of what course the Scottish Government chooses, there is an important programme of work requiring our immediate attention on UK frameworks and the wider EU ­negotiations, where we must continue to work together to make sure that all parts of the UK are ready for when we leave the EU.”