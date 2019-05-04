Security links with US ‘at risk’ over Huawei

A member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has warned it is “certainly possible” that Washington could cut off security co-operation with the UK if the government involves Huawei in the development of its 5G telecoms network.

Democrat senator Chris Coons said the withdrawal of co-operation should happen only as a “last resort” after careful consultation, but made clear it was an option that would have to be considered.

Coons has introduced a congressional resolution warning that Huawei poses a risk to the interests of the US and its allies because of concerns about the Chinese tech giant’s closeness with the authorities in Beijing.

He called for a multilateral effort to ensure that the US and its allies are able to develop a competitive alternative to Huawei’s 5G technology.

Leaked reports of a meeting of the National Security Council last month suggested that Theresa May had cleared Huawei to be involved in “non-core” elements of the 5G network, such as antennae. Gavin Williamson was sacked as defence secretary after the PM said there was “compelling evidence” he was behind the leak – something he denies.

Asked whether the US could cut off security co-operation with Britain if Huawei wins contracts for 5G work, Coons told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s certainly possible. I would hope that we would not take such a dramatic step without careful consultation and consideration. The US/UK alliance is the most important, most central security alliance, so I would hope we would only take that step as a last resort after very close consultation.”

He added: “The United States does not currently have a deployable, global competitor to Huawei in providing the backbone of 5G. A number of American telecom companies are racing to deliver 5G in the US, but I think we need to step up a multilateral effort to make sure that we’ve got a cost-competitive alternative to Huawei.”

Yesterday the Metropolitan Police said leaking details from the National Security Council meeting did not amount to a crime. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said he had spoken to the Cabinet Office and was satisfied that what was disclosed to the media did not contain information that would breach the Official Secrets Act.