Scottish Tory MP voices concern at PM 'dismissing fears of violence'

A Scottish Tory MP has joined a cross-party declaration condemning the behaviour of MPs in the House of Commons last week, which prompted widespread concern at the divisive rhetoric used by Boris Johnson, ministers and backbenchers on all sides.

In a letter to The Times, MPs from the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Conservative parties, along with an independent, decried the use of language that saw Tories called 'liars' and 'fascists', and the Prime Minister accuse the opposition of 'betrayal' and 'surrender' over Brexit.

Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger, Conservative Paul Masterton, Rosie Duffield from the Labour Party and Stephen Lloyd, a former Lib Dem who now sits as an independent, said they felt "sickened" by what happened in parliament.

Mr Masterton, the MP for East Renfrewshire, and his Scottish Tory colleague Kirstene Hair, who represents Angus in the Commons, have previously posted on social media about their concern at the rhetoric used in the chamber, including by the Prime Minister.

"MPs screaming at each other across the floor; a prime minister dismissing fears of violence; and MPs fighting back tears sharing stories about vitriolic abuse they and their families have faced," the cross-party MPs wrote in their letter.

"Our political system foments this frenzy, entrenching and encouraging overly tribal and partisan behaviour, which threatens our ability to work together."