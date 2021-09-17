Scottish Tory MP axed as junior minister as Cabinet reshuffle by Boris Johnson continues

Mr Duguid had been the UK Government Minister for Scotland, but has now left government, Downing Street confirmed on Friday.

The Banff and Buchan MP was previously a junior minister at the Scotland Office and an assistant government whip.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre left) leads the first Cabinet meeting since the reshuffle, at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP

The axing was confirmed as Boris Johnson told his new-look Cabinet they had all made it there on merit, but encouraged them now was the time to redouble their efforts, as he joked about the number of delivery rooms he has been in.

In the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Friday, the Prime Minister said it was time to “spit out the orange peel” and work together, having sacked three people who would otherwise have joined them around the table in Downing Street.

With Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to his right and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to his left, Mr Johnson said: “I want to thank you all because you’re all here on your merits because you’ve worked incredibly hard, but I want you to work even harder now.

“I’m just thinking about delivery. I’ve seen a few delivery rooms, probably seen as many delivery rooms as anybody in this … apart from the exception of Jacob [Rees-Mogg].

“I know that delivery normally involves a superhuman effort by at least one person in the room. But there are plenty of other people in that room who are absolutely indispensable to that successful outcome.”

Dominic Raab, demoted to justice secretary, was sat opposite the Prime Minister, as was Mr Raab’s replacement as foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and new housing secretary Michael Gove.

In other moves announced on Friday, James Cartlidge has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice and as an assistant government whip.

Tom Pursglove has been handed the job of parliamentary under secretary of state jointly at the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, while former nurse Maria Caulfield takes up the same position at the Department of Health and Social Care.

David Rutley has taken up a position as junior minister at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Mr Johnson could meanwhile come under pressure over whether to grant Ms Truss or her demoted predecessor Mr Raab access to the grace-and-favour mansion of Chevening.

Downing Street suggested no decision had been made over who to give access to the 115-room holiday home in Kent. But The Times reported both Cabinet ministers had staked a claim to the country manor reserved for use by a senior minister.

Mr Raab was said to believe his new role of Deputy Prime Minister, which formalised a title he effectively held and was largely interpreted as a consolation prize, means he should be able to keep it.

The Chevening Estate Act of 1959 states the Prime Minister decides the “nominated person” to occupy the 17th-century mansion.

No.10 said there was not “one single post” that is entitled to use the Grade I listed building, though by convention access is usually bestowed on the foreign secretary.