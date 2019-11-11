Scottish Tories prepared to report Nicola Sturgeon over 'handwritten notes'

Have your say

Scottish Tories are prepared to report the First Minister to Scotland's records watchdog after it emerged that her office destroys handwritten notes.



According to the Times, Nicola Sturgeon's office destroys notes made on government policy, which Conservative MSPs say could be a breach of the Public Records (Scotland) Act 2011.

The Scottish Government has said the First Minister has complied with the Act.

Under the legislation, the Keeper of the Records of Scotland can carry out a review of public bodies, to ensure records are being correctly kept.

The First Minister has previously come under fire for her alleged use of an SNP email address for government business, which is not subject to Freedom of Information legislation and where content can be freely deleted - unlike official government accounts.

When challenged at Holyrood in October, Ms Sturgeon said she conducts the majority of government business on paper.

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron told the Times: "This is bizarre and potentially unlawful behaviour.

"It appears the First Minister sends handwritten notes to her officials. Those officials then send emails to the Civil Service.

"Then her handwritten notes are destroyed. It reeks of secrecy and paranoia."

A Scottish Government official said: "The First Minister's private office do not retain handwritten notes.

"Handwritten comments received by the First Minister's private office are articulated to officials via email.

"It is made clear that any emails and attachments relating to a decision, request or comment made by a minister must be filed appropriately by the relevant local policy areas."