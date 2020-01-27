Scottish Parliament to back indyref2 this week as Nicola Sturgeon sets out ‘next steps’

Nicola Sturgeon will this week call on the Scottish Parliament to back a referendum on Scottish independence being staged this year in a landmark vote.

The motion being brought before MSPs is poised to be approved by the pro-independence majority of SNP and Green MSPs.

Nicola Sturgeon wants an independence referendum this year

The First Minister will then set out the "next steps" in her push for a repeat of the 2014 referendum on Friday, the day the UK leaves the European Union.

The SNP leader’s speech on Brexit day will be followed by SNP figures attending community events and "vigils" around the country to mark Scotland’s exit from the European Union.

Ms Sturgeon said today: “Friday will be a sad day for Scotland as we are taken out of the European Union against our will.

“While the impacts on business and citizens may not be immediate, there is no doubt that from 11pm on Friday 31st January there will have been a material change in Scotland’s circumstances against the wishes of the vast majority of people in Scotland.

“It will also be clear that a future in Europe can only be achieved by Scotland becoming an independent country – and it is hope of a better future that must now be our focus. This week I will ask Parliament to endorse the mandate the people have given us to put the question of Scotland’s future back to them in a new public vote.

“On Friday, I will then set out the next steps as we continue the campaign to secure Scotland’s future as an independent nation.”

On Friday and over the weekend, in a break from protocol, the European flag will fly from the Scottish Government's St Andrews House HQ.

Scots voted decisively (62%-38%) in favour of remaining in the EU in the 2016 Brexit vote, but the weight of votes south of the border swung the result in favour of Leave

Ms Sturgeon will give a speech on Friday to mark Scotland being taken out of the EU "against our will" and setting out the next steps in the campaign to secure a referendum.

The UK Government has control over the constitution and Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month refused Ms Sturgeon's request for a transfer of power which would allow a referendum to be staged.

Constitutional Affairs Secretary Mike Russell will update parliament on Thursday on whether agreement has been reached on Scotland’s involvement in the next phase of Brexit negotiations. The Scottish Government will also relaunch “Hey Europe” in countries across the EU to encourage European citizens to continue to visit, work and live in Scotland.

The motion to be debated and voted on by MSPs on Wednesday agrees there has been a "material change in circumstances since 2014 and that a referendum should be held so that the people of Scotland can decide if they wish to become an independent country."

It also calls on the UK Government to "reach an agreement with the Scottish Government on such a referendum taking place on a date and in a manner determined by the Scottish Parliament, and which the Scottish Government proposes should take place in 2020."