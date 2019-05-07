Scottish Parliament: 20 stand-out pictures from two decades at Holyrood
The first two decades of the Scottish Parliament have seen many memorable moments, from the first sessions held on The Mound in 1999 before the move to the brand new building at Holyrood five years later.
We look back at 20 stand-out pictures captured by press photographers who followed the biggest moments of devolution.
1. The first election campaign
Donald Dewar works on Scottish Labour's campaign bus ahead of the 1999 Scottish Parliamentary elections. Dewar would shortly become the country's first First Minister
Donald Dewar with his Labour negotiation team in May 1999, which was in talks with the Liberal Democrats to form a coalition government in the Scottish Parliament. From left, MSPs Sarah Boyack, Sam Galbraith, Dewar, Henry McLeish and Tom McCabe