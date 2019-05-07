The leaders of Scotland's big four political parties as they were in 1999 ahead of the first elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament. From left, David McLetchie of the Conservatives, Donald Dewar of Labour, Alex Salmond of the SNP, and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats

Scottish Parliament: 20 stand-out pictures from two decades at Holyrood

The first two decades of the Scottish Parliament have seen many memorable moments, from the first sessions held on The Mound in 1999 before the move to the brand new building at Holyrood five years later.

We look back at 20 stand-out pictures captured by press photographers who followed the biggest moments of devolution.

Donald Dewar works on Scottish Labour's campaign bus ahead of the 1999 Scottish Parliamentary elections. Dewar would shortly become the country's first First Minister

1. The first election campaign

Stephen Mansfield/TSPL
Donald Dewar with his Labour negotiation team in May 1999, which was in talks with the Liberal Democrats to form a coalition government in the Scottish Parliament. From left, MSPs Sarah Boyack, Sam Galbraith, Dewar, Henry McLeish and Tom McCabe

2. Coalition partners

Ian Rutherford/TSPL
Winnie Ewing, the oldest MSP to win election in 1999, swears in on the first day of the Scottish Parliament at its temporary home at The Mound

3. The first day

The Duke of Hamilton presents The Queen with Scottish crown at the official opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999

4. The official opening

Donald MacLeod/TSPL
