Scottish ministers accused of putting public services at risk as job cuts loom

Shona Robison, the deputy first minister, said the public sector workforce will have to shrink

Shona Robison. Picture: PA

The Scottish Government has been accused of putting crucial public services at risk after a minister signalled looming job cuts.

Shona Robison, the deputy first minister, said the size of the public sector workforce “will have to reduce”.

She said the upcoming Scottish Budget will be one of the most difficult under devolution, and pointed to funding pressures and inflation-driven pay deals.

Ms Robison said the Government wanted to avoid compulsory redundancies. She said areas such as health will be protected.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour said the minister’s comments were ill-timed, misjudged and exposed a lack of commitment to public services.

She said: “We hear many warm words from ministers about the importance of public sector workers but actions count more than words. Our members in local authorities have only recently accepted a pay deal when they were given clear and firm assurance that it would not be paid for by job cuts and reduced services.

“Now, just weeks later, we are told jobs will be cut and services reduced. That raises serious questions not only about trust and competence but, more importantly, this government’s commitment to protect public services.”

Ms Gilmour criticised the recent announcement of a council tax freeze next year, adding: “The rush for a cheap headline today is risking vital jobs and services tomorrow. The proposed council tax freeze is only another example of the short-term thinking that has placed so many of our frontline public services in such jeopardy.”

Ms Robison told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “The size of the workforce will have to reduce, there’s no doubt about that.”

She said there was “clearly a relationship between headcount and pay”, adding: “Of course, I don’t resent at all the pay increases that we’ve had to give the public sector workers because of the levels of inflation, but we’ve always been clear that there is a relationship between headcount and pay.”

Ms Robison said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement had “made my job very difficult”. She said: “This is the worst case scenario for the Scottish Budget."

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said the Government had “to do better”. He said the force "cannot afford to have any more cuts".

Councillor Shona Morrison, president of council body Cosla, said investing in local government could prevent problems in areas such as the health service.

She said: “For many years, the health service has taken up an ever-increasing share of public sector resource in Scotland – treating people at the sharp end costs too much money and is much worse for outcomes. The solution lies in a whole system focused on preventing people getting ill in the first place.

“I am not just focusing on health. We recently heard the Scottish Parliament’s justice committee calling for more money for justice – again that is treating the problem rather than the symptoms. We should be preventing people from going to prison or encountering the justice system in the first place – through youth work and diversionary services like culture and leisure. With constrained public sector finances, it has never been as important to support people as early as possible and keep them living well locally.