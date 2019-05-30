Scottish ministers accused of ignoring equality legislation

The Scottish Government has been accused of ignoring equality laws and putting women and girls in Scottish prisons, schools and refuges at risk by ignoring the right to single-sex spaces.

A new report claims the government is potentially breaching 11 articles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child with its guidance to schools on supporting transgender pupils and that it failed to carry out “any research, consultation or assessment” on the impact of funding policy changes on women’s services to make them trans-inclusive.

The report also says health boards are no longer able to assure women, including rape victims, that intimate healthcare will be carried out by a woman – as is set out in legislation – as they have no record of transgender staff.

Further, it reveals that the Scottish Prisons Service is now reviewing its trans policies after it failed to consider the impact on women prisoners of housing transwomen in the same prison.

The report, published today by new grassroots voluntary organisation Women and Girls Scotland, also catalogues a series of incidents in Scotland’s women’s prison, Cornton Vale, including a threat of rape, as well as physical aggression and sexual harassment.

It states: “Staff were at pains to highlight with us that the issue is not always one of whether a trans person is themselves a danger, but that for many women simply having to share intimate spaces where they are vulnerable with someone who is male… is in itself re-traumatising.

Staff have also highlighted particular behaviours that have had a major impact. For example incidents where transwomen have been aggressive, including punching the wall in front of female prisoners during arguments, which has a very different impact on women than if it was another female prisoner behaving aggressively.”

A spokesperson for Women and Girls Scotland, Leya Terra, said they had been encouraged by the SPS decision to launch a new consultation on its trans policies. She said: “SPS management appear to understand the problem, and that they have not properly considered the impact of their trans policies on female prisoners and staff.”

A spokesman for the prison service said they would be opening the consultation in the coming weeks.