Scottish minister Michael Matheson urged to hand over iPad to ‘verify’ reason for £11,000 roaming bill

The health secretary continues to face questions after agreeing to pay back the full cost
By Alistair Grant
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
 Comment

Michael Matheson has been urged to hand over his parliamentary iPad to Holyrood authorities in order to verify how he racked up an £11,000 roaming charge while on holiday.

The health secretary agreed to reimburse the full cost at the end of last week after coming under sustained pressure over the huge bill.

He said he had “reflected long and hard” and would now pay back the full amount of £10,935.74, which he incurred during a week-long visit to Morocco around Christmas last year.

Michael MathesonMichael Matheson
Mr Matheson was reportedly warned almost a year earlier to update his device, which had not been switched to Holyrood’s new data provider. He initially said he would contribute £3,000 towards the cost from his expenses budget while the Scottish Parliament paid the rest.

He said he had used the device for parliamentary business, but opposition politicians insisted taxpayers should not have to foot the bill.

The Scottish Tories have now written to Mr Matheson requesting clarification on a number of issues. They called for the publication of all correspondence with the Scottish Parliament on the expenses and the need to update the iPad’s sim card.

Party chairman Craig Hoy also called for Mr Matheson to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the matter.

He said: “When Michael Matheson was belatedly shamed into repaying the staggering sum that he had the audacity to expect the taxpayer to foot, he told us that his integrity matters.

“Therefore, he must immediately hand over his iPad so that parliament authorities can verify his claim that he only incurred roaming charges related to parliamentary business during his Moroccan holiday.

“Mr Matheson has many serious unanswered questions to address, which is why I have written to him requesting that he make a statement at Holyrood this week so that we can get to the bottom of this scandal.

“A failure to answer these questions will further add to the public’s suspicion that Michael Matheson has something to hide over this scandal.”

