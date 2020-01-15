Scottish Labour party chief blocks two female politicians from competing for deputy job on joint ticket

A Scottish Labour party chief has stepped in to block two senior women politicians from competing for the vacant deputy leader position on a joint ticket.

MSPs Jackie Baillie and Pauline McNeill had planned to run for the post on a job-share basis in an attempt to unify the divided party, and to focus on a serious plan of campaign for the Holyrood elections next year and local government elections in 2222.

However they have been told by the party's Scottish General Secretary they cannot run as a pair, although The Scotsman understands they have not yet been given an explanation as to why this is not allowed.

Ms Baillie, who is Labour's longest serving constituency MSP after first being elected in 1999, and who has ministerial experience, is believed to still be planning to run for the post, which became vacant after Lesley Laird resigned the position in the wake of losing her seat at the General Election.

The role would be number two to embattled leader Richard Leonard. Under his leadership Scottish Labour last month suffered its worst general election result since 1910, with the party losing six of its seven MPs, leaving just Ian Murray as its sole Westminster representative.

Mr Murray is himself standing in the UK Labour deputy leadership contest, while the Scottish vacancy is also being contested by Dundee councillor Michael Marra.

Ms Baillie, who represents Dumbarton, and Glasgow List MSP Pauline McNeill had agreed to run jointly. A party source said: "By not allowing the two to run jointly, the party has once again shot itself in the foot. What signal does it send to members and the public that this role can't be shared between two highly experienced women, who come from different wings of the party, and who want to work together in a show of unity? It's ridiculous to rule it out of hand."

Both Ms Baillie and Ms McNeill had previously said they wanted to send "a very clear message that we need to focus very clearly, not just on 2021, but rebuilding the Labour party, using the local government elections in 2022 as a platform.”

Ms McNeill said that the move was "unusual, but perfectly in tune with modern day parties. It can work in these strange times”, while Ms Baillie said: “The rule book is silent on this. Unusual times demand unusual measures.”

The deputy role also allows its holder to automatically secure a a top spot on a regional List for the Holyrood election, however Jackie Baillie has said she's unconcerned about the list.

Scottish Labour have been asked for comment.