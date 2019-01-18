Scottish Labour calls for SNP to give up Salmond committee chair

Richard Leonard today called for Nicola Sturgeon to give up the SNP’s right to chair a special committee established to look at the handling of complaints made against Alex Salmond.

The Scottish Labour leader said in a letter to the First Minister that an MSP from an opposition party must instead be appointed to oversee the committee’s work.

Under parliamentary precedent the SNP is due to chair the next committee established in Holyrood.

At First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Ms Sturgeon refused to answer calls from Mr Leonard that the SNP give up the convenor’s position.

Mr Leonard has written to Nicola Sturgeon calling for the SNP to step aside and let an MSP from an opposition party chair the inquiry.

In the letter, he said it was in “the interests of transparency, integrity and objectivity” the convener did not belong to the same political party as the Scottish Government.

He added: “Because the separation between party matters and government matters is a central feature of this case, and a matter of serious contention that the committee will need to inquire into.

“In addition, I repeat my request that you support the call for the committee’s deliberations to be held in public and only meet in private session by exception. And that there should be no time limit on how long it sits for or how many sittings it has.”

It was confirmed this week that a special committee of MSPs will be set up to look into the collapse of the government investigation after allegations by two women about Mr Salmond. He denies the claims.

A separate police investigation in ongoing.

The inquiry will examine the meetings between Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond while the Holyrood inquiry was under way and the process used by the civil service in handling the complaints.

The new Holyrood investigation comes on top of an inquiry by an external panel of advisers into potential breaches of the ministerial code of conduct after Ms Sturgeon referred herself to this body.