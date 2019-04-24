Scottish Labour attack Conservative Euro candidate over Brexit stance

Labour has criticised a leading Scottish Conservative candidate for next month’s European elections over his support for a no deal Brexit.

Iain McGill, a businessman from Leith, is number two on the Tories’ Scottish list behind sitting MEP Dame Nosheena Mobarik for the May 23 poll.

In a series of tweets, Mr McGill said he was “a big fan of Brexit - looking forwards to leaving EU, customs unions, the lot!” and that the “public’s not daft... No deal? Bring it.”

He also described suppporters of staying in the EU as “Remainiacs”.

Labour said the comments put the candidate at odds with both Ruth Davidson and David Mundell.

Last year, Ms Davidson said that leaving “on WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules would not be something that I think would be to the benefit of my constituents here in Edinburgh or in the country as it is” while Mr Mundell said “no-deal would be catastrophic for Scotland.”

Scottish Labour’s Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay said: “A Tory no deal Brexit will damage our economy, our NHS and cost jobs in communities across Scotland.

“Iain McGill knows this, but he simply doesn’t care.

“The Scottish Tories are just as extremist and out of touch with the country as their counterparts in the ERG in Westminster.”

Mr McGill said: “More than 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU, including more than one million in Scotland.

“The Labour party, and the SNP, should respect the demorctaic will of the people and stop blocking Brexit in Westminster. The electorate will not look kindly on those who seek to deny democracy”.