Scottish independence: Referendum tie-up between Greens and SNP doesn't "make sense"

The prospect of a manifesto deal between the Scottish Greens and the SNP to secure a second independence referendum has suffered a setback.

Lorna Slater, the newly elected co-leader of the Greens, says it wouldn't "make sense" to agree deal on the wording in each party's manifesto to push for a second referendum in the 2021 Holyrood elections.

It comes after a new poll today shows a majority of Scots now back leaving the UK.

The prospect of the Greens and SNP having "compatible" wording on a second referendum in their manifestos was raised by Kevin Pringle, a former special adviser under Alex Salmond.

But Ms Slater told the Herald: “I don’t think it does make sense. It depends what you mean by co-operate with.

“We’re two very different political parties that have only one policy in common.

“The rest of the time, if you look at the voting records, the SNP vote with the Tories more than they vote with us. We vote with Labour more. We have only this one policy in common, really.

“So I don’t think it makes sense to sacrifice everything we believe in for that one policy.”

She added: “I expect our manifesto will call boldly for an independence referendum.”

Ms Slater was elected co-leader of the Scottish Greens alongside long-serving MSP Patrick Harvie last week.