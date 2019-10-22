Scottish Independence: Poll shows Yes voters switching to support the union

There is greater strength of support among Scots for staying in the UK than leaving, according to a poll commissioned by a pro-independence organisation.

The Progress Scotland survey found 37% of voters ‘completely support Scotland staying part of the UK’, compared to 26% who ‘completely support Scotland becoming independent’.

SNP Deputy leader Keith Brown insisted a growing number of Scots are ready to listen to the "progressive case" for independence, but pro-union leaders say the Yes campaign is losing support.

The Survation poll was commissioned by Progress Scotland, headed up former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson, and surveyed 2000 Scots at the start of the month.

It sought answers on a spectrum of 0-10 to identify strength of opinion on the issue, with 0 marking "complete" support for staying in the UK, while 10 was "complete" support for independence. A narrow majority (51%) were more supportive of the union, with 6% in the middle and 40% more supportive of independence.

It also found 16% of voters who backed independence in the 2014 referendum now ‘completely" support Scotland staying part of the UK - compared to just 4% of 2014 ‘No’ voters who 'completely" support independence.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This poll for an anti-UK organisation has backfired spectacularly, instead revealing the huge strength of support for remaining in the UK.

“No matter how Progress Scotland tries to spin the findings, its own figures show that massive numbers of former Yes voters have changed their minds and would now vote to stay in the UK.

“That’s no surprise given the negative Scexit campaign to scrap the pound, cut public services and erect a hard border with England."

Most recent polls indicate that support for independence is neck and neck with support for the union among Scots.

Keith Brown, SNP Deputy Leader, said: “People in Scotland overwhelmingly oppose leaving the EU, and it’s abundantly clear that views are changing on independence as voters look to escape this Brexit nightmare.

“With Westminster in chaos, and Boris Johnson in Downing Street, more and more people are ready to listen to the case for a progressive, independent Scotland within Europe.

“The people of Scotland deserve the choice of a better future than the Brexit Britain being imposed on us. Be in no doubt, a referendum is just round the corner and the people of Scotland will make their voices heard.”

