Scottish independence: No indyref2 election pact between Labour and SNP says John McDonnell

John McDonnell has ruled out any election deal between Labour and SNP which would pave the way to a second referendum on independence.

A snap vote is expected in the Autumn and there had been a mounting prospect of a pact between the two parties after McDonnell himself recently said Labour would not block referendum if the Scots people wanted it.

The Scottish Government is already passing laws at Holyrood to pave the way for a referendum next year in response to the Brexit chaos.

But Mr McDonnell said today "There's no deal."

The Shadow Chancellor said he was setting out his opinion when he told an Edinburgh festival audience last month Labour at Westminster would not block another referendum if Scots voted for it.

"That was my view as I expressed it," he added.

"That's not doing a deal - that's just my position.

"We're not doing any deals with anyone. When we get into the next election I believe we will have a majority.

"When we get into the next election I believe we will have a majority.

"But if we're a minority, we will have a minority government, we will not do coalitions - we've said no deals whatsoever.

"If we're in a minority position we will form a government and all the other parties can vote for the policies we're about and if they don't we will go back to the people."

The Scottish Government needs a transfer of power from Westminster - which controls the constitution - to hold a second vote on independence.

But he added: "I don't think there should be another referendum. I think Scotland should stay united within the UK. It would not be a priority for us.

"It may be for some folk, but we've got to deal with climate change and austerity etc...

"It certainly wouldn't be in the early years of a Labour Government.

"And there would have to be a proper mandate in Scotland - the Scottish people would have to decide."