A majority of Scots say there should be an independence referendum in the next five years, polling evidence has found.

But just 17% say it should be held immediately in line with Nicola Sturgeon's for it this year, according to the YouGov survey of 2,587 Scots.

It also reveals that Scots remain split down the middle on independence, with a small majority which supports remaining in the UK (51%), while 49% backs independence.

The findings come from a poll of 2,587 adults between February 7-14, with much of the results revealed last week in a survey by the former Prime Minister.

It shows that 17% say there should be a referendum immediately, while 23% say it should be in 2021 or 2022, while 15% say it should happen in the next five years.

A total of 42% say no referendum should take place for 20 years or never at all.

“There is an unstoppable momentum behind a fresh independence referendum," he said.

"Scotland has been dragged out of the EU against our will by a Tory government and Prime Minister who have no mandate here - a government, which says ‘it doesn’t matter one jot’ what Scotland’s Parliament decides.

"Boris Johnson's contempt for Scotland knows no bounds, as he forces through a hostile approach to immigration that will devastate Scotland's health and care sector - potentially wiping out 1 in 5 small businesses in the process.

"The Tories are running scared of democracy but their opposition to a referendum is completely unsustainable.

“The SNP won a landslide victory at the general election on a cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum. The more Boris Johnson tries to ignore Scotland’s democratic mandate to choose our own future the more support for a fresh referendum – and for independence itself – will continue to grow.”

Earlier this month Scotland’s biggest trade union, Unison, gave its backing to a fresh referendum – while three previous polls have called a narrow majority in support of independence.