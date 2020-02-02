Scottish Independence: Independent Scotland would get "enthusiastic" welcome from EU

An independent Scotland would receive an "enthusiastic" reception if it sought to rejoin the EU and could enjoy a bespoke re-entry process, former EU President Donald Tusk has said.

But the comments came under fire from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who hinted that it may encourage other "secessionist" movements in Europe.

Mr Tusk told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "If something like, for example, the independence of Scotland happens then we need a regular new process.

"It's a new situation, a new country, then it means a new process."

Asked if the Scottish Government could expect encouragement from the EU, if it sought to rejoin, Mr Tusk added: "Emotionally I have no doubt that everybody would be enthusiastic here in Brussels and more widely, more generally in Europe."

Mr Tusk added that he felt "empathy" for the position of Scotland.