Scottish independence fundraising campaign to "ensure" majority for Yes vote

A new fundraising campaign has been launched aimed at persuading a majority of Scots to back independence.

The Scottish Independence Convention, an umbrella collective made up of Scotland’s national pro-independence groups, is behind the drive which aims to ensure support for a Yes vote is "consistently beyond 50%" in the polls.

Nicola Sturgeon has indicated she will not move to stage for a second referendum unless polling evidence of majority among Scots for a leaving the UK.

Elaine C Smith, Convenor of the Scottish Independence Convention (SIC) said: "The dream of Independence for Scotland has been kept alive by all the various groups who keep working, campaigning and marching. That work has been quite phenomenal at times.

"The last two years have allowed us to contact and include as many of the Indy groups out there as we can, to set up a proper structure in which to operate, initiate much needed research, set up a campaign group and organise two very large conferences and all done with no funding."

She added: "However I am always asked about a central/facilitating organisation/ resource hub that can distribute and communicate what’s going on with all the other groups.

"That’s what we aim to try and provide. We know there is huge commitment and expertise out there already so I envisage that there will also be many volunteers who will be a big part of the new structure too.”

Most polls indicate support for independence is around 45%, with 55% of Scots wanting to stay in the UK - similar to the last independence referendum in 2014. Tens of thousands of pro-independence campaigners marched through Edinburgh earlier this month calling for a referendum to amind growing fears over the e disastrous impact of a hard Brexit.

The fundraising drive on ThisIsIt.scot will finance an as-yet-unnamed campaign body to provide the pro-independence movement with front-foot media handling, strategic support, resources, messaging and the administrative capacity to work with undecided people in Scotland who "could back independence."

SNP leader in Westminster Ian Blackford said: "I am delighted with this initiative. I have a burning desire to see a fairer and wealthier Scotland and the delivery of an inclusive open society - independence offers that opportunity. We need to inspire the people of Scotland to come with us on the journey to independence."

But Scotland in Union chief executive Pamela Nash said the latest move shows that the nationalist movement will "never stop" campaigning for a second independence referendum.

"The majority of people in Scotland want to move on from the divisions of the past," Ms Nash insisted.

“Poll after poll shows that people know we are better off as part of the United Kingdom, but the SNP and the Greens simply don’t want to listen.

“Rather than spend time setting up an organisation in the hope of creating more constitutional chaos, most people would rather there is a fresh focus on improving schools, our NHS, and the economy.”