Scottish Greens ready to walk away from budget deal with SNP

The Greens have warned they are ready to walk away from budget talks with the Scottish Government unless there is a "transformative response" to tackle climate change.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will publish his budget for 2020/21 on Thursday, but Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has scoffed at claims that the "global climate emergency" will be at the heart of the spending plans.

"The Scottish Greens have worked hard over recent years to put constructive pressure on the Government to secure environmental protections, as well as a fairer tax system to help fund council services," Mr Harvie said today.

"The Scottish Greens have worked hard over recent years to put constructive pressure on the Government to secure environmental protections, as well as a fairer tax system to help fund council services," Mr Harvie said today.

READ MORE - Four passengers collapse on Scotland-bound Ryanair 'flight from hell'

"This year we have been clear that this must be a climate emergency budget, which is why we’re warning today that the Scottish Greens will only support a genuinely transformative response.



"That must mean shifting decisively away from high-carbon spending, as the Government’s own Infrastructure Commission has said. But it also means redirecting serious investment into warm homes and public transport to lower Scotland's emissions and tackle inequality."

The Greens have backed the minority Scottish Government's budget throughout the last four years of this Parliament, allowing Mr Mackay to get his spending plans through. But the SNP minister has hinted that he may be ready to turn elsewhere this time and strike a deal with the Liberal Democrats and Labour.

Although the budget will be published this week, it won't be passed in its final form until next month, allowing several weeks of horse trading between parties until a deal is reached.

“Our proposals to Derek Mackay included free bus travel for young people as one positive move that’s well within his power. It would be irresponsible for him to instead choose to keep the status quo," Mr Harvie added.

READ MORE - Louis Tomlinson fumes: I will never appear on BBC Breakfast again





“This is a government with form when it comes to failing to meet rhetoric with action, but the climate science shows the coming years will be critical and need decisive action. I hope the Scottish Government doesn't continue to walk away from the evidence. The Greens remain open to dialogue."

Mr Mackay insisted at the weekend that the SNP has already put in place the most ambitious climate legislation and targets of any country including decarbonising Scotland’s railways by 2035 and making the Highlands and Islands the world’s first net zero aviation region by 2040.

"The global climate emergency was at the centre of our Programme for Government and will be a priority theme in the budget this week," he added.