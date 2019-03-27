Scottish Greens leader calls DUP ‘sectarian, homophobic, climate deniers’

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has branded Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party (DUP) "sectarian, homophobic, climate deniers" as passions flared over Brexit at Holyrood.

The Glasgow MSP was respondig to Tory claims that the Greens were being "self indulgent" by staging a debate in the Scottish Parliament today on revoking Article 50 and halting Brexit , unless a second referendum is held.

Patrick Harvie hit out at the DUP today

Mr Harvie suggested that Brexit turmoil had been "created" to solve the Tories internal divisions on Brexit and questioned whether this was not self-indulgent.

"Prolonging this mess by refusing to reach out and seek consensus for staying inside the single market - that's not self-indulgent," he added.

"Throwing a billion pound bung to the misogynist, homophobic, climate-denying, sectarian marchers of the DUP to keep their own hopeless Prime Minister in office - that's not sefl-indulgent at all."

He added: "Anyone trying to stop this chaos and end the crisis that trhe Tory party has forced on the country - that's apparently is being self-indulgent."

The DUP secured £1billion of additional funding for Northern Ireland as part of a "confident and supply" agreement in its exchange for support in vital votes. However, it became mired in controversy when the party refused to back Mrs May's EU Withdrawal agreement amid concerns over the Northern Ireland backstop arrangement.

MSPs at Holyrood today claimed the voice of Scots has been ignored in the chaos and turmoil which has engulfed British politics over Brexit, as parties from across the political divide said the public should have their say.

But the Tories opposed the motion at Holyrood and accused Nationalists' of "hypocrisy" over their support a second EU referendum - while opposing any suggestion of such a "confirmatory" referendum in the event of a future Yes vote on independence.