Scottish Greens call for ‘free public transport across Europe’

The Scottish Greens have promised to campaign for free public transport across Europe if the party elects its first MEP at this month’s Euro elections.

Launching the party’s European manifesto in Glasgow today, the party also promised to champion a new passenger ferry service linking Scotland with the continent.

It also pledged to defend freedom of movement across the EU, support EU measures to clamp down on tax evasion, and promote the role of trade unions in the workplace.

While a stand-alone party in its own right, the Scottish Greens said they would work alongside the numerous other environmental parties which already return MEPs to the European Parliament.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie last month insisted voters are seeking an alternative to “far right populism”.

Scots voters will be asked to return another six MEPs as the extension to Brexit means the UK will have to take part in the European elections at the end of May.

Maggie Chapman is first on the Greens’ list of candidates in Scotland and called on voters to choose “hope over hate”.

European elections are held every five years, with the UK electing 73 MEPs to sit in the 751-member Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg.