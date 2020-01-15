Scottish government urged to back Bill to end 'period poverty'

A string of public organisations have signed an open letter backing legislation which would introduce free period products in a bid to eliminate "period poverty" in Scotland.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Monica Lennon has introduced a Bill in Holyrood which would ensure free sanitary products are made available on a universal basis to women who need them, including within schools, colleges and universities

Monica Lennon has received the backing of 30 organisations for her free period product legislation.

However the Scottish Government has argued a change in the law is not needed, and said it could cost far more than the predicted £9.7m, and has refused to back the legislation.

Now, 30 organisations including the Scottish Trades Union Congress, the Educational Institute of Scotland, Endometriosis UK, Children in Scotland, Barnardo’s, the Poverty Alliance, Disability Equality Scotland, the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights, and Girlguiding Scotland have signed a letter urging the government to enshrine the right to free period products in law.

In the letter they say thy welcome the steps already taken by the government but added: "To build on this progress, we are writing to ask for your support for the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill.

"We believe that period poverty remains a significant issue in Scotland, and that access to free period products for all who need them should become a legal right.

"The passage of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill is an important step towards normalising menstruation and helping to end the stigma around periods."

It goes on: "We believe that creating a statutory duty is necessary to ensure that this progress continues and that future governments cannot undo the work that has already been undertaken.

"The Bill has wide support across Parliament and civic Scotland, and we urge you to support the general principles of the legislation so that it can progress to the next stage of further scrutiny and opportunity for amendment."

Other signatories include Aamer Anwar, lawyer and Rector of the University of Glasgow and Amika George, the founder of the worldwide movement Free Periods.

The letter comes ahead of Ms Lennon giving evidence on her Bill to the Scottish Parliament's Local Government and Communities Committee today.

Today the MSP said: “I am overwhelmed by the widespread backing this Bill has received from organisations and individuals across Scotland and supporters across the world.

“Period poverty is a reality that causes shame for too many people and stops them fulfilling their potential. No one should have to go to foodbanks to access essential period products and this Bill provides a solution that builds on the positive work that Scottish Government, local authorities and education partners are already committed to.

“This Bill is about dignity and equality and I’m proud it is supported by women’s, youth and LGBT organisations, trade unions, health experts and a wide range of groups, who all believe in period dignity for everyone.

“Legislation will lock in the progress that has been made so far, and go further by protecting the right to access period products in law. I want to work with the Scottish Government and all MSPs so that we can pass this world-leading legislation together.”

Last week Local Government minister Aileen Campbell said the Bill was not needed and warned it could cost more than £24 million a year instead of the estimated £9.7 million. She said the government was already taking “significant and world leading” action to combat period poverty and free period products are available through secondary and primary schools across Scotland and in all 19 universities and 26 colleges, potentially helping almost 400,000 students.