With the civil service chief due to stand down in March, Nicola Sturgeon’s government has now begun advertising for her successor, who will earn up to £180,000.

The figure is at least £10,000 more than Ms Evans’ existing salary, and more than that earned by both Boris Johnson and the First Minister.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Evans has previously been criticised for her role during the investigation into the handling of sexual assault allegations against Alex Salmond.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee

The former first minister and current Alba leader was cleared of all charges, and then awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after challenging the government’s investigation at the Court of Session.

It saw Ms Evans speak at a Holyrood inquiry where she corrected her evidence and was also criticised for “individual failings".

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “A new Permanent Secretary must be willing to stand up to SNP ministers as well as being fully transparent with the Scottish public about any decision-making after so many failures to do so in recent years.

“Assurances must be given that the next person in this role will not undermine parliamentary scrutiny and is willing to be held to account at every turn.

“We simply cannot see a repeat of the major failings under Leslie Evans’ leadership.

“She will shortly be enjoying a lavish pension despite her critical errors in relation to the Salmond inquiry, which let down the brave women who made sexual harassment complaints.

“On Leslie Evans’ watch the government’s handling of harassment allegations collapsed, letting down the women at the heart of the case and costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“The role of Permanent Secretary brings with it a substantial pay packet as well as a key role at the heart of the Scottish Government.

“I hope that the next person to take on the role will ensure that no more complainants are let down or money wasted.”

The job posting says: “As Permanent Secretary, you will provide leadership and direction for the Scottish Government in support of ministers.

“We are looking for a leader who can build trusted relationships with ministers and a multiplicity of partners.”