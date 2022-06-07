Scottish Government can work on independence and test referendum question, states indyref2 legal advice

Ministers were forced to release the advice following a transparency battle with The Scotsman following a landmark ruling by the Scottish Information Commissioner.

However, the key question of whether the government has been advised legislating for a second independence referendum is within the powers of the Scottish Parliament is not included in the disclosure.

Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, also said that the government believed it had “good grounds” for a successful appeal to the Court of Session.

This would have seen the SNP/Green government go to court to withhold the information disclosed.

The advice states that the government believes it has the right to test the 2014 referendum question prior to any so-called ‘trigger’ bill, with Michael Russell having done so in 2020.

The Electoral Commission was unable to test the question due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers have also been advised that they are legally able to undertake policy preparation work around a second independence referendum and a transfer of powers.

The advice states: “The Law Officers in their Opinion of 6 December 2019 confirmed Ministers can lawfully undertake policy development work preparing proposals for independence and in calling for a transfer of power.”

In a statement, Mr Robertson said: “The Scottish Government considers that the convention on legal advice is important for ensuring good government. It disagrees strongly with the Commissioner’s reasoning in his decision and considers that there are good grounds for a successful appeal to the Court of Session to challenge the Commissioner’s ruling.

“However, we have also taken account of the fact that the material covered by this Decision dates from 2020 and relates to proposed government actions that have since been taken forward and on which the legal position can therefore already be assumed.

"The Government has therefore concluded, on the particular circumstances of this case only, that the time and expense required for an appeal would not be merited, and that it will release and publish the information concerned.

“It should be stressed, however, that the Scottish Government’s publication of the material in this case does not set any precedent for its position on releasing any other information that is subject to legal professional privilege, including in response to any other Freedom of Information request. Nor does the Information Commissioner Decision represent a binding legal precedent.

"The Government will therefore continue to apply the relevant exemptions, in line with the public interest test, as set out in the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002 and to follow the Scottish Ministerial Code in relation to legal advice, including in relation to material related to a referendum.

"The Government also reserves the right to appeal future Information Commissioner decisions to the Court of Session if it considers that appropriate in the circumstances.”

