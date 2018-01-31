Scottish Government budget to pass thanks to Green MSPs support

The Scottish Government has struck a deal with the Greens to ensure the Scottish budget will be passed at Holyrood today.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has confirmed that the agreement will secure a "substantial package of funding" for local councils.

Derek Mackay, pictured here with the First Minister, has secured backing for his budget

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay's draft budget for 2018/19 unveiled earlier last year included a £157 million cut in the budget for councils. The Greens had been demanding this be reversed, with additional funds to implement a rise in pay for council staff.

MSPs will vote on stage one of the budget plans at Holyrood this afternoon. The minority SNP Government needs the support of at least one other party at Holyrood to ensure its plans are passed.

Greens say that the deal struck with ministers will protect local council services in every part of Scotland and contribute towards a "fairer pay settlement" for public sector workers including teachers. It will also mean low-carbon capital investment including work to tackle fuel poverty and progress new rail developments.

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said: “Opposition parties have a responsibility to engage constructively and make a difference for Scotland's communities, and that’s exactly what Greens are doing. This is a substantial package of funding for local council services, teachers and other public sector workers, and will boost the green infrastructure our communities need for the future. On this basis, our MSPs are able to support the budget in tonight’s vote."

Analysis by the Scottish Parliament's Information Centre, comparing last year's draft budget with this year's shows a proposed cut to local authorities of £157m, and Greens have argued that councils will need further funds to cope with additional new pressures.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will give details of the changes to the budget during this afternoon's debate in Parliament.