Scottish Government announces licensing scheme for Airbnbs

ACTION ON SHORT-TERM LETS WELCOMED

COUNCILS are to be given new powers to control Airbnb-style short-term lets, the Scottish Government announced today.

Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart told MSPs a new licensing scheme would be introduced, control zones would be created and the tax treatment of short-term lets would be reviewed.

The move was immediately welcomed by council chiefs in Edinburgh as giving them the powers they needed to tackle an issue which has been a long-running concern in the Capital.

Mr Stewart said there would be wide consultation and he expected the measures to come into force in spring 2021.

He said the government wanted local authorities to be empowered to balance the needs of their communities with wider economic and tourism interests.

He said: “There has been a dramatic rise in the number of short-term lets in Scotland over the last few years. A substantial part of the growth is in whol-eproperty rentals and this has caused concern in some areas of Scotland about the impact on local communities and the availability of housing for permanent residents.”

But he said short-term lets were an important source of flexible accommodation for tourists and workers and helped support the growth of Scotland’s tourism industry.

He said the government had received over 1,000 responses to its consultation on the issue and consultation events had been held with residents, businesses, guests, hosts, platforms and local authorities.

He said the licensing scheme for short-term lets would help councils to know what was happening in their area, improve safety and handle complaints effectively.

Safety requirements would be a mandatory condition on licences, but councils would have discretion to impose other conditions, for example on littering or overcrowding of properties.

And councils would also be able to charge a fee for administering the scheme and enforcing it.

He said the government would give local authorities the power to introduce short-term let control areas, covering the whole or part of their area, where change of use to whole-property lets would require planning permission.

“Renting a room in your own home or allowing others to stay in your own home while you’re on holiday does not take homes away from residents or cause the same issues as whiole-property short-term lets and they will not be affected by the control areas.”

Mr Stewarts said the government wanted the tax treatment of short-term lets to ensure they make an appropriate contribution to the communities they operate in and support local services.

He described the proposals as “robust but proportionate and fair”.

“These measures allow us to make progress to address a pressing issue for some of our communities but they will not unduly curtail the benefits of short term lets to hosts, visitors and the Scottish economy.”

And he said the government would monitor the measures at every stage to make sure they were effective and avoided unintended consequences.

Lothian Green MSP Andy Wightman, who has spoken out forcefully on the issue of short-term lets in the Capital, said: “I am pleased that the Minister has finally acted on my long term campaign..

“Those communities who have been adversely impacted by short term lets will be pleased that the government has now committed to introducing a much-needed, long overdue licensing scheme by 2021.”

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey said he was pleased the authority’s call for new legislation had been successful.

He said: “This is extremely welcome news and will give us the controls that we need over short term lets for our residents and communities across Edinburgh.

“Today’s announcement by the Minister meets our request for mandatory licenses and we will now be in a position to more effectively implement planning controls to stop the increase of short term lets.

“A review of taxation of short term lets will also make sure that businesses are paying properly for income they’re receiving and local services they’re using.”