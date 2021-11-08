Scottish Government advertise for independent investigators under complaints process in wake of Alex Salmond ruling

The Government is looking to appoint independent adjudicators, who will be paid £498 a day, as well as independent investigators, to be paid £360 a day.

The move comes in the wake of a review into the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alongside Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He was awarded the maximum possible legal costs of £512,250 after the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled the Government’s handling of those allegations was “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The review by Laura Dunlop QC into complaints procedures called for allegations to be investigated independently, rather than by the Scottish Government.

With the new procedure recommended to be in place by December, the positions are now being advertised on the Government’s public appointments portal.

Mr Swinney revealed the move in a letter to MSPs on Holyrood’s finance and public administration committee, telling them “the development of the updated procedure for handling complaints about ministers has reached a milestone in its progress”.

The Deputy First Minister said: “In June, the Scottish Government committed to establishing an external, independent procedure to handle formal complaints made about a current or former minister’s behaviour.

“Following consultation with stakeholders, including our recognised trades unions, we are seeking to attract interest for external adjudicator and external investigator roles through advertising on the Scottish Government Public Appointments portal from today.”

Mr Swinney said ministers were “on track to develop the other parts of the procedure”, promising the committee that he would give a “fuller update” on how the introduction of the new procedure is going before the end of the year.

For those seeking to be appointed as independent adjudicators, the advertisement states the Government is looking for “experienced individuals, external to the civil service, with highly developed communication skills, sound judgement, and ability to handle issues sensitively”.