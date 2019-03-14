Scottish councils told they will not get tourist tax powers until at least 2021

Councils will not be allowed to impose a tax on tourists until 2021 at the earliest - as the Scottish Government raised new concerns about the industry's "fragile" state.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop today told industry leaders that it was forced to agreed to introduce legislation to win support to get its budget through Holyrood.

She cited the "very important and complex issues and concerns" that had been raised by industry representatives as she set out a possible timeline for local authorities to use the new powers.

Warning against any complacency over the strength of the industry, she insisted there would be "no compulsion" for local authorities to impose a tourist tax and admitted that the country was facing an "incredibly competitive" international tourism market.

Addressing the Scottish Tourism Alliance conference in Glasgow, she added that ongoing uncertainty over the impact of Brexit meant the success of the industry could not be taken for granted in future.

Ms Hyslop said the "unprecedented challenge" of Brexit and concerns over its impact on freedom of movement meant that said it was more important than ever before to "ensure the world knows Scotland is open and welcoming."

Ms Hyslop that it was already concerning that latest research had showed that although that an increase in overseas visitors to Scotland last year had not been matched by spending from tourists.

The Scottish Government has long resisted pressure from local authorities such as Edinburgh to give them the power to impose a "transient visitor levy" over concerns about its impact on an industry which is estimated to be worth more than £11 billion to the economy and supports more than 200,000 jobs.

However the introduction of legislation was agreed as part of a deal with the Greens struck during budget negotiations in January.

Speaking at the SECC, Ms Hyslop said: "I am deeply committed to supporting the Scottish tourism sector, and to enabling it to maximise its success - success that is both good for business and good for all of Scotland and its people.

"Sometimes that is challenging – not least when the Scottish Government had to agree to consult and legislate on a locally determined tourism tax.

"This was as a direct result of negotiations with the only party willing to seriously engage in the budget process, and was a necessary part of the agreement which enabled us to deliver a budget that provides certainty and stability to tax payers and businesses at a time when we face significant challenges from the UK leaving the EU.

"The contributions that we have already received as part of the previous national discussion on the tourist tax have been extremely useful in drawing out a number of the very important and complex issues and concerns.

"That legislation will allow those local authorities that wish to do so, to introduce a tax to meet the needs of their own area.

"Let me be clear about two things – firstly, there will be no compulsion for local authorities to implement a tourism tax.

"Secondly, the requirement for the Scottish Parliament to consider legislation means that there will be no tourism tax levied in 2019 or indeed 2020 season, as consultation, legislation and indeed implementation if any council wants to introduce a tax, will take some time.

"As the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament take forward and consider this legislation, it is important that everyone’s voice – all of your voices - are heard, so that whatever is produced services tourism's needs."

Ms Hyslop said the government was taking the issue of freedom of movement "extremely seriously."

She told delegates: "For those EU nationals who have made Scotland their home, we want to let you know that we value you, we value your contribution to our country, our economy and culture, and we absolutely want you to stay - you will always be welcome in Scotland.

"We cannot be complacent. The growth the sector continues to see is very much welcome but it needs to be acknowledged that our tourism sector is fragile.

"Yes, we have seen success in terms of the growth of visitor spend, which saw an increase of more than three per cent last year, but this is not commensurate with the growth in visitor numbers. which means our visitors are not spending as much when they are here.

"The international market is incredibly competitive and we need to continue to work extremely hard to draw visitors to Scotland and ensure they have an outstanding experience when they are here.

"I recognise that this remains a challenge and that the impressive headline figures may not accurately reflect the challenges that Scotland’s businesses, your businesses, are facing to remain competitive, particularly from increasing overheads and the impact of a weaker pound on costs of food and drink.

"Our success is also tempered by a time of unprecedented challenge and we need now, more than ever, to ensure the world knows Scotland is open and welcoming."